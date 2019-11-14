|
|
Phyllis (Zerilli) Mooradian
Livonia - Phyllis (Zerilli) Mooradian, of Livonia, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home with family and friends present. She was 95. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was born to Sicilian immigrants in Detroit, on June 11, 1924 and raised on the city's East Side.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Popkin Robert "Bob" Mooradian, who passed away at 96 in August 2018. The couple were longtime residents of Livonia.
Survivors include four children, Paul (Pamela) Mooradian of Bloomfield Hills, Don (Kathleen) Mooradian of Nashville, Tenn., Robert (Mary Ann) Mooradian of Mt. Pleasant, and Barbara Ann Mooradian of Troy; a sister, Catherine Doyle of Sterling Heights, Phillip Zerilli of St. Clair Shores. Phyllis was preceded in death by half-sister Josephine Ventimiglia and half-brother Tony Palazollo, sister Francis Toco and brother Joseph Zerilli, both of Roseville, also six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews including special nephew James Mooradian of Livonia.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Rd., Livonia, 48152 with visitation at 11 a.m. and a service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019