|
|
Phyllis Sandelman Garlock
Southfield - Phyllis Sandelman Garlock, 99, of Southfield, Michigan, died on April 23, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Isear and the late Birdie Sandelman. Beloved wife of 75 years of the late Joseph Garlock. Cherished mother of the Honorable Nancy (William) Edmunds, David (Barbara) Garlock, and the late Judith (Robert) Cheek. Loving grandmother of Ben and Nate (Jenna) Edmunds, Jon (Laura) Cheek, Laura (Aaron) Llanso, and Amy, Jackie, and Stephie Garlock. Adored great-grandmother of Darren, Andrew, and Evan Cheek, June Edmunds, and Reese Llanso. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and her wonderful caregivers, Karen Holloway, Jackie Harris-Cary, Yvette Harris and Shalonda Dawkins. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 28, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019