Phyllis Sheoris
Grosse Pointe Woods - Phyllis Sheoris passed away peacefully on August 24 surrounded by family. She was 93. Phyllis was born on August 25, 1927 in Verona, Pennsylvania. She married her husband John in 1952 in New York City after meeting him in their church choir. She was a long time resident of Grosse Pointe after moving here with her husband in 1959. At the time of her passing, they were married 68 years. She was a long time member and volunteer of The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother and an adoring grandmother. Until her stroke at 92, she was an avid reader, who also enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved all animals, especially dogs. She is survived by her husband John, her daughter Dede (Ira), her son William and her two grandchildren, Stephen and Melanie. She is also survived by three nieces and one nephew. Her family and friends were her greatest joy. She is predeceased by her parents, Aspasia and Constantine Martakis and her three brothers, Nicholas, Hercules and Theodore. A Funeral Service will be held on August 31 at 10 am at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be sent to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Road, St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48080. Phyllis' family is grateful for all the kindness and care she received from the Rivers and the hospice nurses at Ascension St. John Hospital. ahpeters.com