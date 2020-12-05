1/1
Phyllis Surel
Phyllis Surel

Northville - Age 98 of Northville. Passed away on December 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanislaw Surel. Loving mother of Ted Surel, Janice (John) Gutowski, and the late Walter and Mitchell; dear mother-in-law of Julie Surel. Cherished grandma of James, Melissa, Nicole, Vicki, Robert, Suzanne, and the late Christine. Phyllis leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Tuesday, December 8th from 3pm to 8pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home - Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd., (E. of Levan) Livonia. Private services will be held at church. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
