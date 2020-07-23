Pierce David Movitz
May 11 - July 21, 2020
Kathryn Starr and Brandon Scott Movitz welcomed this beautiful blue-eyed boy into our world with love and hope on a perfect Michigan Monday morning at 9:30am at Troy Beaumont Hospital. Surrounded by Kate's friends and co-workers, they were all smiles with the glow from this amazing young man and promise for what the future held.
Pierce was a joyful baby whose face lit up the room and made you glad to know him. He was a beautiful boy with a sunny disposition and a happy heart. He loved being swaddled by his Daddy for his naps and had a healthy appetite. He rested peacefully in Mommy's arms creating a permanent bond transcending our temporal reality. He never cried and had a wide-open, full-mouth grin for everyone who met him. He and his two year old brother Jude were instant best friends and promised to be a force to be reckoned with in the future. Even though his time here on earth was brief he was loved by many and will leave an indelible imprint on our hearts.
Pierce David Movitz is survived by his loving parents Brandon Scott and Kathryn Starr Movitz, his brothers Jude Michael and Bear; grandparents Norri Gluck and Bob O'Reilly; grandparents Beth and Scott Steigerwald; great-grandparents David and Janet Gibb; great-grandmother Jackie Steigerwald; uncles Brent and Aaron Page; aunt Katina and uncle Blake Movitz, and cousins Miklos William and Georgianna Rose; aunt Breanna Movitz; uncle Kyle Steigerwald and aunt Jennifer Vollstedt, and cousin Julian Raymond; godparents/aunt and uncle Stephanie and Ryan Steigerwald, and cousin Henrik Scott; uncle Tyler Steigerwald and Mary Liesveld. Pierce was also the great-grandson of the late Michael and Shirley Gluck and Charles Steigerwald.
Tis a Fearful Thing
by Yehuda HaLevi (1075 - 1141)
'Tis a fearful thing to love what death can touch.
A fearful thing
to love, to hope, to dream, to be - to be,
And oh, to lose.
A thing for fools, this, And a holy thing,
a holy thing to love.
For your life has lived in me, your laugh once lifted me, your word was gift to me.
To remember this brings painful joy. 'Tis a human thing, love,
a holy thing, to love what death has touched.
Please join us virtually in celebrating Pierce's life via the Redeemer LiveStream on Friday July 24 at 3pm at the link below: https://livestream.com/redeemerbirmingham
.
In lieu of flowers, please offer your condolences with contributions in Pierce's Memory to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Birmingham MI.