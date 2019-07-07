|
|
Piotr Burdzynski
Westland - July 3, 2019, Age 92. Beloved grandfather of Diana Placha. Dear father of the late Jadwiga (Krzysztof) Jakubas. Dear husband of the late Alfreda. Piotr will be greatly missed by family, friends, and fur babies Otto and Pudzio. Memorial Mass Tuesday, July 9th 9 AM at SS Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, 7685 Grandville, Detroit, MI 48228. The family will gather with friends at 8:30 AM. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019