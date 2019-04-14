Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church
3100 18 Mile Road
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church
3100 18 Mile Road
View Map
Troy - Piotr "Rysiek" Martusiewicz age 90 passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019

Beloved husband of the late Maria. Loving father of Teresa (Steven) Japar & Zbigniew (Anna). Dearest grandfather of Adam, Mark (Shaung), Alexander (Courtney) & Monika. Dearest great grandfather of Ava Katherine.

The family will receive friends on Sunday April 14 from 3pm to 8pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk Funeral Home, 3801 18 Mile Road (NW corner of Ryan). Rosary at 6pm.

Funeral Mass will be on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church 3100 18 Mile Road. In state at 10:30am.Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
