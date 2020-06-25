Polly Kaatz
Oak Park - Polly Kaatz, 95, of Oak Park, Michigan, died on 21 June 2020. Polly was the beloved wife of the late Paul Kaatz; cherished mother of Lin Kaatz Chary, Stephen (Susan) Kaatz, and Walter (Jane) Kaatz; loving Grandma Polly of Michelle (Jarrod) Fox, EllaRose Chary (Leah Tepperman), Aaron (fiancée Alexandra Rudolph) Kaatz, Joel (Roni Deitz) Kaatz; adored great-grandmother of Jordan Fox and Sienna Fox. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE
SERVICES WERE HELD WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2020. Arranged by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Oak Park - Polly Kaatz, 95, of Oak Park, Michigan, died on 21 June 2020. Polly was the beloved wife of the late Paul Kaatz; cherished mother of Lin Kaatz Chary, Stephen (Susan) Kaatz, and Walter (Jane) Kaatz; loving Grandma Polly of Michelle (Jarrod) Fox, EllaRose Chary (Leah Tepperman), Aaron (fiancée Alexandra Rudolph) Kaatz, Joel (Roni Deitz) Kaatz; adored great-grandmother of Jordan Fox and Sienna Fox. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE
SERVICES WERE HELD WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2020. Arranged by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.