Polly Kaatz
Oak Park - Polly Kaatz, 95, of Oak Park, Michigan, died on 21 June 2020. Polly was the beloved wife of the late Paul Kaatz; cherished mother of Lin Kaatz Chary, Stephen (Susan) Kaatz, and Walter (Jane) Kaatz; loving Grandma Polly of Michelle (Jarrod) Fox, EllaRose Chary (Leah Tepperman), Aaron (fiancée Alexandra Rudolph) Kaatz, Joel (Roni Deitz) Kaatz; adored great-grandmother of Jordan Fox and Sienna Fox. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE

SERVICES WERE HELD WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2020. Arranged by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
