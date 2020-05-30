Priscilla A. Smith
Sterling Heights - Passed away May 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved daughter of the late Chester and Margaret Smith. Dear sister of Janice (the late James) Vorgitch and the late Lenore (Gerald) Sobek, Susan (Stanley) Cebulski and Joann (Gerald) Schrock. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Priscilla was one of a kind: funny, used saucy language, and was a real firecracker right up to the end. A memorial service will be scheduled later this summer. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.