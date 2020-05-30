Priscilla A. Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla A. Smith

Sterling Heights - Passed away May 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved daughter of the late Chester and Margaret Smith. Dear sister of Janice (the late James) Vorgitch and the late Lenore (Gerald) Sobek, Susan (Stanley) Cebulski and Joann (Gerald) Schrock. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Priscilla was one of a kind: funny, used saucy language, and was a real firecracker right up to the end. A memorial service will be scheduled later this summer. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved