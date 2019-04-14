Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ptricia Gates Obituary
Ptricia Gates

Eastpointe - Longtime resident of Eastpointe, MI, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at the age of 83.

Beloved mother of Gary (Theresa), Greg(Cindee), Marcie(Mike). Proud Grandmother to Michael Gates and Christopher Bolus. Dearest sissy to Thomas Sr(Katheryn) and Debbie Sayles. Aunt to Thomas Jr(Shannon), and Dennis Sayles. Adopted mother to Jim Coughlin. Predeceased in death by her Parents Michael and Eugenia. Patricia also leaves behind loving Cousins Nancy Short, Marie Boffa, their children and lifelong friends.

Patricia retired from Farmer Jack as a grocery cashier of 38 years. She cherished spending time with family and friends, especially during holidays, Birthday dinners at the Cloverleaf, and card club dinners with the girls.

Funeral Service Monday, April 15 at 10:00 AM at AH Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14 from 2:00 PM - 8:00.ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
