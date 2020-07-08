Pulcheria "Peggy" Locricchio- - Passed into eternal life on Monday, July 6 at the age of 92. She was born on May 20, 1928 in Detroit, the daughter of Luigi & Gilda Polselli. After graduating from Dominican High School in 1946, Peggy worked in downtown Detroit. She met the love of her life, Tony on a blind date and the two married soon after on May 9, 1953. This marked the beginning of Peggy's lifelong passion of being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Peggy and Tony started their new life in St Clair Shores where they were blessed with 5 children. Peggy loved to sing, and was active in the Judelaires and the church choirs at St. Joan of Arc and St Irenaeus. She also loved to spoil her family with her cooking and baking, especially during the holidays. Pulcheria was preceded in death by her parents, her son Johnny and brother Pasquilino Polselli. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Tony; children, Bill (Maryann), Louis (Elizabeth), Anthony (Barb) and Grace Ann (Dan) Steele; 10 grandchildren; brother Mike Polselli and many other family members and friends. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church on July 10. Memorial contributions can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliot St., Detroit, MI 48207.View obituary and sign tribute wall at