|
|
R. Glenn Henderson
Shelby Township - R. Glenn Henderson was born on July 25, 1937 and passed away on April 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Biernacki) for 62yrs. Loving father of Jeff (Becky), Cheryl (Bob) Swatosh, Sue (Paul) Demees, Ray (Caroleen) and Joe (Andrea). Proud grandfather of Jeremy (Sam), Danielle, Billy, Taylor, Alex, Jake, Josh, Garrett, Regan and Delaney. Great-grandfather of Macy. Dear brother of Joan (Jim) Staples. Glenn was preceded in death by his siblings Wendell Graviette and Cindy Vellnar. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. An inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family requests memorials be made to the donors choice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020