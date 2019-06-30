Services
Simon Javizian Funeral Directors
23690 Woodward Avenue
Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
(248) 626-7815
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
2001 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
2001 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI
- - Beloved sister of the late Susan (Herman) Sarkisian, the late Rose Young, the late Steve Hanesian. Dear aunt of Ron Sarkisian, Linda (Roger) Culver, Steve Young, Dianna Young. Dear aunt of the late Sharon Blake, the late Victoria Hart. Also many other relatives and friends. In State July 3, Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in St. John Armenian Church, 2001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to St. John Armenian Church. View her obituary and share a memory at www.sjavizian.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
