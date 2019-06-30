|
Rabecca P. Hanasian
- - Beloved sister of the late Susan (Herman) Sarkisian, the late Rose Young, the late Steve Hanesian. Dear aunt of Ron Sarkisian, Linda (Roger) Culver, Steve Young, Dianna Young. Dear aunt of the late Sharon Blake, the late Victoria Hart. Also many other relatives and friends. In State July 3, Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in St. John Armenian Church, 2001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to St. John Armenian Church. View her obituary and share a memory at www.sjavizian.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019