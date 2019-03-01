Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Bohlen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel L. Bohlen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rachel L. Bohlen Obituary
Rachel L. Bohlen

Dearborn Heights - Age 76 February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of William for 55 years. Dear mother of Michael (Lynda), and Marc. Loving grandmother of Heather (Ryan) Cubr, Justin Bohlen and Caitlyn Bohlen. She was a member of the Berwyn Senior Center. Visitation Saturday 10 am until the 11 am Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to The Salvation Army. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now