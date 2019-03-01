|
|
Rachel L. Bohlen
Dearborn Heights - Age 76 February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of William for 55 years. Dear mother of Michael (Lynda), and Marc. Loving grandmother of Heather (Ryan) Cubr, Justin Bohlen and Caitlyn Bohlen. She was a member of the Berwyn Senior Center. Visitation Saturday 10 am until the 11 am Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to The Salvation Army. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019