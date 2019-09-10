Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Rae Peltz Obituary
Rae Peltz

West Bloomfield - Rae Peltz, 99, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 08 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Peltz. Cherished mother of Marjorie (Robert) Franklin, Marilynn (Richard) Emmer, Steven Peltz, Robert (Lauren Barnard) Peltz, and Daniel (Elizabeth) Peltz. Loving grandmother of Kenneth (Eva) Franklin, Jennifer (Gregg) Paradise, Amy (Mark) Frawley, Kelley (Alan) Reiter, Scott (Debbie) Emmer, Monique (Shade) Kelly, Cassandra Peltz and Dylan Peltz. Proud great-grandmother of Sam (Maggee) Franklin, Rosemary, Miriam and Jakob Franklin, Noah, Benjamin, Madelyn and Sydney Paradise, Emily and Hannah Zonder, Eliana and Danielle Reiter, Alexa and Zachary Emmer, and Greyson and Skye Kelly. Dear sister of the late Samuel Greenberg, the late Benjamin Greenberg, the late Pinkus Greenberg, the late Louis Green, the late Anne Waldman, and the late Gus Greene. SERVICE 12:30 P.M. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019
