Rafael Marroquin
Rafael Marroquin

Dearborn Heights - Rafael Marroquin, 94, October 17, 2020. Born in Monterrey Mexico to Leonzo Marroquin and Aurora Hernandez on October 24, 1925 and he retired from General Motors. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Marroquin. Proud father of Grace Marroquin, Josephine Gibbons, Ralph Marroquin (Sandy), Christine Marroquin and Margaret Kramer (Jamey).

Dear grandfather of Margaret Gibbons, Marci Loiselle (David), Christopher Marroquin (Amber), Shannon Kaszubowski (Nick), Melani Palen (Brock) and Jak Kramer.

Dearest great grandfather of Mackenzie Wayda, Christopher Wayda, Regan Loiselle, Alexander Kaszubowski, Logan Michael Marroquin, Tessa Loiselle, Natalie Marroquin, Dean Palen, Madison Celia Marroquin and the late Christine Gibbons.

Family Memorial in honor of Rafael will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.HarryJWillLivonia.com for more information






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
