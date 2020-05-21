Services
Ira - Raffaelle Macioce, age 85 of Ira passed away May 20, 2020. Raffaelle served in the U.S. Army and was an Usher and member of the Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Conception Church. He brought AYSO to Michigan and he coached Women's Soccer. In 2005, he organized and was the first President for eight years of Madonna Del Campo. Raffaelle loved spending time with his family, his Italian Heritage, artistic painting, traveling and history. Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Christina Gross, Raphael (Jennifer), Heidi Martin and Jack (Diahann). Dear grandfather of fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Anna (John) Biocchi and JoAnn Baker. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.



