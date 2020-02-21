Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
- - Puckett, Ralph C., February 20, 2020 of Sylvan Lake. Husband of the late Shirley. Loving father of the late Shannon Pell and Barbara Puckett. Grandfather of Mark Swenson (Stacy), Meghan Pell, and Marin Pell. Great grandfather of Alec and Chandler Swenson. Dear friend of Mary Cary and Doreen Wright. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 11am until the time of Memorial Service at 1pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Inurnment at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes to the Salvation Army, Leader Dogs for the Blind, or the Michigan Animal Rescue League.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
