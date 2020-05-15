|
Ralph Donovan
Shelby Township - Passed away on May 2, 2020 in Shelby Township. He was born on December 27, 1926 to Larry and Emma (Unger) in Detroit. Ralph served in the Army during WWII. Loving husband to the late Betty. Loving father to Thomas, Kevin (Janice), Mark (Teang) and Jeffry (Marlene) Donovan. Proud grandfather of Brian, Brenna (Dominic) Zawada, Troy, Chloe, Jake, Mitchell, and Sepora and great grandpa of Lily Zawada. Dear brother of James Donovan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.waskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020