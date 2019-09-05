|
Ralph Siddell
Fennville - On Friday, August 30, Ralph Siddell passed away peacefully at his Fennville home at the age of 89. Ralph was preceded in death by his loving husband of 54 years William (Bill) Johnson.
Ralph was born in Detroit Michigan on April 17, 1930. He received his horticultural certificate from Michigan State University and ran his own florist shop. He later joined human resources at Chrysler Corporation in Detroit Michigan. Ralph and Bill lived in Indian Village during their Detroit years. Using theirentrepreneurial skills, Ralph and Bill ran a successful bar named The Deck on Jefferson Avenue and Alter Road in Detroit. The Deck was a favorite for Grosse Point locals.
Ralph and Bill found their dream retirement community in the Saugatuck/Fennville community in the 1980's and moved there full time upon retirement.
Ralph was generous in supporting charities with his time and creative spirit. He was involved in many organizations such as the Lakeshore Garden Club, Saugatuck/ Douglas Historic Society, West Shore Aware, Christian Neighbors, and Friends of the Library. Ralph was also a founding member of 4 Paws Lakeshore.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday September 22 from 1-4pm at the Saugatuck Yacht Club, 15 Park Street, Saugatuck, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Wishbone Pet Rescue or Hospice of Holland. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019