Shelby Township - Passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 93, in Shelby Township. He was born on December 27, 1926 to Larry and Emma (Unger) in Detroit. Ralph served in the Army during WW II. Loving husband of the late Betty. Loving father of Thomas, Kevin (Janice), Mark (Teang) and Jeffry (Marlene) Donovan. Proud grandfather of Brian, Brenna (Dominic) Zawada, Troy, Chloe, Jake, Mitchell and Sepora and great grandpa of Lilian Zawada. Dear brother of the late James Donovan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 13 to May 17, 2020