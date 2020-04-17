|
|
Ralph Tennant
Royal Oak - Ralph G. Tennant, age 93, of Royal Oak, passed away 15 April 2020. Loving father of Linda (Don) Ruddock, Lance (Cyn) Tennant, and Lisa (Megan) Tennant. Loving grandfather of 3, and great grandfather of 5. Due to the current restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future when all who wish to can attend to pay their respects. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020