Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Tennant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Tennant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Tennant Obituary
Ralph Tennant

Royal Oak - Ralph G. Tennant, age 93, of Royal Oak, passed away 15 April 2020. Loving father of Linda (Don) Ruddock, Lance (Cyn) Tennant, and Lisa (Megan) Tennant. Loving grandfather of 3, and great grandfather of 5. Due to the current restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future when all who wish to can attend to pay their respects. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -