|
|
Ralph V. Yackley
Brighton - Passed away September 5, 2019 age 89. Beloved husband of Delores. Dear father of Ralph Michael. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey and Stephen (Katie). Great-grandfather of Finley. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond (Agnes Wittman) Yackley; and siblings, Robert, Virginia Conroy, Raymond, Edward and William. Also survived by brother in law Larry (Nancy) DeLongchamp and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was a long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Parish and the men's golf league; charter and lifetime member of Fr. J. McCann council #7304 Knights of Columbus; lifetime member of the Pontiac-Waterford Elks #810; and proud member of Operating Engineers Local 324 for 68 years. Ralph served his country in the 7th Armored Division 43rd Engineers in Germany.
Visitation Wednesday, 4:30-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River). Rosary at 7 p.m. Instate Thursday, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd. (S. of Grand River) until 10:30 a.m. Mass. Military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice, 34505 W. 12 Mile Rd., Ste. 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48331. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019