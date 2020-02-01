Services
Ralph William Erickson

Ralph William Erickson Obituary
Ralph William Erickson

Brighton - Ralph William Erickson, of Brighton, MI died peacefully on January 31, 2020. He was 64 years old.

Ralph is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia, his "golden girls" Mandy and Lacey; siblings Lynn (Alan) Melzer, Gail (David) Rousos, Glenn (Gail) Erickson, Kim (John) Erickson, and Steven (Becky) Erickson; mother-in-law Barbara Haid (Robert d. 1986); brother-in-law Robert (Lynn) Haid, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For further information please phone Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
