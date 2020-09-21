Ralph William Parvel
Grosse Pointe - Ralph William Parvel, age 85, of Grosse Pointe said H-E-L-L-O to heaven on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of fifty seven years Sandra (Strehler); three children, Amy Potter (Michael), Sarah Stevenson (Dean) and Andrew Parvel (Kate); eight grandchildren, Claire Stevenson, Hannah Stevenson, Victoria Potter, Jack Potter, Henry Parvel, George Parvel, James Parvel and preceded in death by Lucy Parvel.
A private family ceremony and a celebration of Ralph's life will be announced at a later date. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Kids On The Go Camp at www.kidsonthegocamp.com
