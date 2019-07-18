|
Ramzi Labib Dadoush
Detroit - Ramzi Labib Dadoush passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ramzi was the loving husband of Jehad, father of Joseph, Jaclyn and Jony, and was preceded in death by his firstborn son Jason. He was charismatic, handsome and 74 years young. Ramzi was born in Jerusalem, Palestine on June 29, 1945. He moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1970 and worked for Chrysler for 45 years.
He was kind, generous, and loving. His love was unconditional and he believed good exists in everyone. Ramzi always took great care of his family. He was a helper, believing his good deeds were God's work.
He loved without limits, and his gentle kindness knew no boundaries. He was very proud of his family. Ramzi touched the lives of many. He taught us many lessons and made us laugh often. With Ramzi, you always knew you were in good hands. He taught his children to always do the right thing. He will forever live in their hearts and memories. Ramzi and his son are together again.
