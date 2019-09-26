Services
Fr. Randal Joyce

Fr. Randal Joyce Obituary
Fr. Randal Joyce

Detroit, Michigan - Father Randal Joyce, Catholic Priest, member of the Passionist Community at St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center, passed into Eternal Life September 22, 2019 at the age of 97. After his ordination to the priesthood in 1950, he served his community as professor of Social Philosophy, spiritual director of seminarians, and associate retreat master. In his last years he helped out in various parishes, visited the sick, and was available in his office to help others. Before his death he expressed thanks to all who crossed his path and promised his help from heaven. Visitation Friday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Evening Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Saturday 9 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Genevieve - St. Maurice Catholic Church, 29015 Jamison, Livonia. Memorials may be made to St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
