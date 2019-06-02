|
Randy S. Presson
Royal Oak - Randy S. Presson passed away at the age of 73 on May 28, 2019 at his home in Royal Oak. Beloved husband of Phyllis for 50 years. Loving father of Carrie (Casey), Amanda (Dan), and the late Stephen. Proud grandad of Blake. Dear brother of Cliff. Randy will be remembered by friends and family as a lifelong educator, an avid athlete, and a lover of good music and bad jokes. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to . Please share memories at www.kinsey-garrett.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019