Raphael Klein
- - Raphael "Ray" Alan Klein, age 64 passed away March 13, 2019. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Raphael and Beatrice Klein. Dear brother of Randy John Klein. Also survived by many cousins and close friends. He belonged to Deer Lane Hunt Club in Alpena, MI and enjoyed hunting and fishing on his property in the U.P. He was an avid outdoorsman. Visitation Sunday 3pm - 9pm, Funeral Monday at 10:30 am at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019