Services
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
248-585-7770
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raphael Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raphael Klein


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raphael Klein Obituary
Raphael Klein

- - Raphael "Ray" Alan Klein, age 64 passed away March 13, 2019. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Raphael and Beatrice Klein. Dear brother of Randy John Klein. Also survived by many cousins and close friends. He belonged to Deer Lane Hunt Club in Alpena, MI and enjoyed hunting and fishing on his property in the U.P. He was an avid outdoorsman. Visitation Sunday 3pm - 9pm, Funeral Monday at 10:30 am at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights, MI.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
Download Now