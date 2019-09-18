Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY
Raquel Gilda Voloschin Howard

Raquel Gilda Voloschin Howard Obituary
Raquel Gilda Voloschin Howard

- - Beloved wife of the late Milton M. Howard. Survived and loved by Milton's son, Jeffrey Howard. Grandmother of Katie Howard (Scott) Kantor. Great-grandmother of Beckham Howard Kantor. Loving aunt of Patty Weiner. Raquel's mother was one of 13 children and her father was one of eight children. The family was from Argentina, where Raquel was a national champion swimmer, musician, lover of the arts, and an educator. Raquel and Milton traveled the world visiting her cousins, nieces, and nephews to stay connected. GRAVESIDE SERVICES AT 11:00 A.M. THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
