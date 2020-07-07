1/1
Raul Garcia
Raul Garcia

Garden City - Age 92. Loving husband of Gloria. Dear father of Ronald, Linda (Tom) Askew and Carol (Fred) Droin. Beloved grandfather of Leah and Kary Askew and Chloe and Eva Droin.Family came first for Raul. He loved spending time with all his kids, grandkids, siblings and his many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Thursday July 9 at Noon at the RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, 31551 Ford Rd. Garden City. Please visit www.rggrharris.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral
12:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 425-9200
