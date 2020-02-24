|
Raveca A. Foley
Commerce Township - Raveca A. Foley age 77 of Commerce Township died February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 57 years to Kenneth. Loving mother Lisa Lynn Foster. Grandmother of Joshua, Nicholas and Arianna. Dear sister of Linda (Bill) Lawson and the late Daniel (the late Margaret) Baran. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Saturday at 5 PM. Friends may visit Saturday 1:30 PM until the time of service. In memory of Mrs. Foley, the family requests that you take a loved one out to dinner or make a donation to the Father Solanus Casey Guild, or the charity of donor's choice. Condolences at www.LynchFamilyFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020