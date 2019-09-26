|
Ray Burnett Erwin, Jr.
- - September 23, 2019, Age 86. Beloved husband to Geraldine for 64 years. Loving Father of Alisa A. Erwin and the late Lynne. A Memorial Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to Angels' Place, 29299 Franklin Rd., Southfield, MI 48034.
