A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Ray Burnett Erwin Jr.


1933 - 2019
Ray Burnett Erwin Jr. Obituary
Ray Burnett Erwin, Jr.

- - September 23, 2019, Age 86. Beloved husband to Geraldine for 64 years. Loving Father of Alisa A. Erwin and the late Lynne. A Memorial Service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to Angels' Place, 29299 Franklin Rd., Southfield, MI 48034.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
