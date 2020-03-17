|
Rayanna Regnier Martin
Jenison - The Lord called Rayanna home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a protracted illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, after 48 years of marriage; and her daughter, Marguerite. She is survived by her son, John (Anna) Martin of Livonia, Michigan; daughter, Therese (Jonathan) Miller of Caux, France; son, George (Jennifer) Martin of Williamsburg, Virginia; and son, Joseph (Mary) Martin of Grand Rapids, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Hank (Lilo) Hatch of Minnesota; and brother, Charlie (Marguerite) Hatch of Florida. Rayanna was born to Fayette and Ruby Hatch in Yonkers, New York. As a family, they moved to Kansas while Rayanna was still a young child and subsequently settled in Royal Oak, Michigan. She met Harry while working at Michigan Consolidated Gas Company; they married in 1949 and resided in Detroit where they raised their five children. Harry and Rayanna moved to Traverse City in 1976 where Rayanna worked as an administrative clerk at Prange's Department Store. After Harry's passing, Rayanna moved to Grand Rapids where she taught religious education at St. John Vianney Parish before retiring to Jenison, Michigan in 2009, where she lived until her passing. Rayanna will be missed by the entire family, many friends, and business acquaintances. Private family committal services will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, Michigan. A celebration of life and Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Waterford Place Memory Care, 1725 Port Sheldon, MI or to www.sunsetcommunities.org/senior-communities/waterford-place/donate. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020