Raymond Duane Szymanski



Independence Township - Raymond Duane Szymanski age 69, of Independence Township, Michigan passed away Wednesday September23, 2020. Ray was born the son of Louis and Angela (Vian) Szymanski on January 23, 1951 in Detroit Michigan. He graduated from Cass Tech High School, class of 1969. He married Diane Kay on September 7, 1984 at St. Clements Catholic Church in Centerline, Michigan. Ray did metal modeling at GM's Hamtramck plant for many years. He was a handyman around the house and enjoyed retirement.



Ray is survived by his loving wife Diane; children Paul (Kate) Szymanski, and Nicole Szymanski; and brother Richard (Janis) Szymanski. He is predeceased by his parents.



Ray's family will hold visitation on Monday September 28th, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of funeral service at noon at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 3530 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills, Michigan. Burial will follow at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.









