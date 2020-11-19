Raymond E. DeRooLoving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on November 15, 2020 at Shorepointe Health and Rehabilitation Center, St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He was 95 years old. Ray was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 21, 1925 to the late Edmund and Louisa DeRoo.Raymond was proud of his service in the United States Army Air Force during WWII. Raymond is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marion(Krolik) DeRoo. 6Surviving besides his wife are his son, Donald (Jane) DeRoo; six grandchildren, Deanna (Adam) Brown, Danny DeRoo, Darcy DeRoo, Jeremiah Monkopf, Collin DeRoo, and Lauren (Josh) Kemerer.; and 3 great- grandchildren, Owen and Jake Brown and Charlotte Kemerer. He is survived by his sister Loraine Zigila, and also leaves many nieces and nephews Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Ronald DeRoo.The family would like to thank the staff of Sharepointe Wellness and Rehabilitation Center during these last few weeks as well as the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.A memorial service for Raymond will be held at a later dateThose planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pinckney, MI.Marion would like to add, "Hey Ray, I'll be there soon!'