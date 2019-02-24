Resources
Raymond F. "Ray" Carroll

Raymond F. "Ray" Carroll Obituary
Raymond F. "Ray" Carroll

- - Age 90 February 18, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Iva (nee Herron) Carroll. Dear father of Marilyn (Glen) Papandrea, Kathy (Jeff) Struzik, Maureen (Rick) Sage, Steven (Grant) Carroll, Thomas Carroll, Peggy (Peter) Costello, and Jeff (Jennie) Carroll. Cherished grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 18. A Private Service has been held. Memorials appreciated to .

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
