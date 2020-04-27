|
RAYMOND GENE WINKE
- - age 81 passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Raymond was born in Detroit to Burton Winke and Gladys Brown. Raymond is survived by his Son Derrick, Grandchildren Hadley, Griffin and Chelsea and Great Grandchildren Liam, Finley, Jonas and James. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Paulette, son Steven and father Burton and mother Gladys. Raymond graduated from St. Johns Northwestern Military Academy, served in the U.S. Army Reserves, a small business owner for over 50 years, and was an avid world traveler. A small service was held on Monday April 27, 2020 at A.J. Desmond Funeral Home. Internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to St. Johns Northwestern Military Academy - St. John's Northwestern, Finance Office, 1101 Genesee St. Delafield, WI 53018 or https://sjnmadonatenow.givingfuel.com/donate-now.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020