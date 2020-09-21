Raymond J. Deeb
Grosse Pointe Farms - Raymond J. Deeb, age 82, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. He was born April15,1938, the son of Sarah and George Deeb.
Mr. Deeb attended Southeastern High School. After school, he worked in his parent's food and beverage stores and became the manager. He also worked at Jacobson's, Winkelman's, and Alberts.
Mr. Deeb spent several years working with autistic students at Grosse Pointe South and Grosse Pointe North High Schools. He was proud of the positive effects his teaching had with many students.
Mr. Deeb is survived by his wife, Susan Wharton Deeb, a daughter, Janet Mayfield of Jacksonville, Fla, from a previous marriage, and three stepchildren, Peter Flanagan, Jamie Sperti, and Patrick Flanagan. In addition, he is survived by three grandchildren, Grant, Joy, and Jillian.
He is also survived by his brother, Edward (Joanne) Deeb of Bloomfield Township, and sister Marge Deeb of St. Clair Shores.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Deeb's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.