Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
San Francesco Catholic Church
22870 S. Nunnley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
San Francesco Catholic Church
22870 S. Nunnley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Rech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Rech


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond J. Rech Obituary
Raymond J. Rech

Roseville - Rech, Raymond J. Age 84 March 23, 2019. Loving brother of Alma Rocheleau. Dearest cousin of Maria Rosa Campi and second cousin of Ivan Campi. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.) Funeral Thursday Instate 9:30am at San Francesco Catholic Church 22870 S. Nunneley Rd. (E of Gratiot and S. of Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.) until time of Mass at 10am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now