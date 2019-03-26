|
Raymond J. Rech
Roseville - Rech, Raymond J. Age 84 March 23, 2019. Loving brother of Alma Rocheleau. Dearest cousin of Maria Rosa Campi and second cousin of Ivan Campi. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.) Funeral Thursday Instate 9:30am at San Francesco Catholic Church 22870 S. Nunneley Rd. (E of Gratiot and S. of Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.) until time of Mass at 10am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
