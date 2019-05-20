Services
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Raymond J. Roulo

Raymond J. Roulo Obituary
Raymond J. Roulo

- - Roulo, Raymond J. May 18, 2019. Dearest brother of Ronald (Marlene) and James (Gayle). Loving companion of Diane Schotten. Father of Michelle Berryhill. Also survived by 2 grandchildren. Loving uncle of Lisa, Paula and Brian. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 pm, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 20, 2019
