|
|
Raymond J. Roulo
- - Roulo, Raymond J. May 18, 2019. Dearest brother of Ronald (Marlene) and James (Gayle). Loving companion of Diane Schotten. Father of Michelle Berryhill. Also survived by 2 grandchildren. Loving uncle of Lisa, Paula and Brian. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 pm, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 20, 2019