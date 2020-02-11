|
Raymond J. Zaborski
Sun City, AZ - Raymond J. Zaborski, of Sun City, Arizona formerly of Detroit, Michigan passed away February 7, 2020 at age 84.
Ray served his country in the U.S. Army and later as a proud fire fighter for the City of Detroit Fire Department for over 30 years, retiring in 1991 as Captain. He served as an union official for 26 years as the 8th Battalion Director, treasurer of the Detroit Fire Fighters Local Union 344 as well as secretary-treasurer of the Michigan State Fire Fighters Union.
Ray was a devout Catholic and a decorated Knights of Columbus member. He enjoyed taking cruises, yummy food, casinos, and enjoyed happy times with family and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Donna in 2000. Cherished father to Keith (Glenda), Alison (Jon) Black and Sharon (Scott) Nair. Devoted grandpa to Preston, Cara, Grant and Alexis, a caring godfather & uncle and a dear friend to Marlene Lieberman.
A Funeral Mass for Ray will be held at St. Clement of Rome, 15800 Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 AM celebrated by dear friend, Fr. Henry Dahl. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to St. Clements of Rome, Sun City, AZ.
