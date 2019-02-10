|
|
Raymond James Klos
- - Raymond James Klos (age 63) February 9, 2019.
Husband to the love of his life Pamela. Father of Rob (Rachel) and grandfather of Jordan and Eastyn. Son in law of Theresa (Jim) Smith. Brother of Blanche (Mel) Kaplani, Gerald (Linda), Stanley (Marilyn), the late Ronald, Patricia (Frank), Arnone, John (Mary Ann), Frank (Kaye), Mary (Tom) D'Agostino, George (Annette), James (Maria), and Edward (Gloria). Brother in Law of DJ (Kendra) and David (Michelle). Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation Monday February 11, 2019 from 2 - 9 PM with funeral service Tuesday 12 Noon at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Inturnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019