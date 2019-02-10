Services
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Klos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond James Klos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond James Klos Obituary
Raymond James Klos

- - Raymond James Klos (age 63) February 9, 2019.

Husband to the love of his life Pamela. Father of Rob (Rachel) and grandfather of Jordan and Eastyn. Son in law of Theresa (Jim) Smith. Brother of Blanche (Mel) Kaplani, Gerald (Linda), Stanley (Marilyn), the late Ronald, Patricia (Frank), Arnone, John (Mary Ann), Frank (Kaye), Mary (Tom) D'Agostino, George (Annette), James (Maria), and Edward (Gloria). Brother in Law of DJ (Kendra) and David (Michelle). Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation Monday February 11, 2019 from 2 - 9 PM with funeral service Tuesday 12 Noon at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Inturnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.