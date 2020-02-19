Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs
32340 Pierce St.
Beverly Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs
32340 Pierce St.
Beverly Hills, MI
View Map
- - Ray passed away February 17, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Age 82. Accomplished alumni with multiple degrees from the University of Michigan. Longtime Director of Computing Services for U of M-Dearborn. Avid fly fisherman and officer of the Michigan Fly Fishing Club. Past President of Trout Unlimited. Beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Carleton) for 32 years. Dear father of David, Mark, Mary Schafer and the late Paul. Grandfather of Justin, Grayce, Bryce and Macy. Family will receive friends Friday from 4-8pm with Prayers and Reflections, 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 32340 Pierce St., Beverly Hills. Visitation at church begins at 9:30am. Memorial tributes to the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
