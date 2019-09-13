Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Farmington - age 84, passed away September 12, 2019. Preceded in death by cherished parents, Raymond and Helen, and his beloved brother, Edward. Surviving are his niece, Mary Margaret McKelvey; nephew, Michael (Dori) McKelvey and their children, Jessica and Jason; and devoted friends and caregivers, Marian Roth and Mike Roth. Ray was a die-hard MSU fan, and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Knights of Equity, Knights of Columbus, as well as the Ancient Order of Hibernians Stephen Walsh Division. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 15, 2-5 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Monday, Sept. 16, 12 Noon (in state at 11:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Private interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the Farmington Hills Senior Division Meals on Wheels Program. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019
