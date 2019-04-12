Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 425-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Todoroff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Todoroff


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond L. Todoroff Obituary
Raymond L. Todoroff

Garden City - Raymond L. Todoroff age 84, April 8, 2019, of Garden City. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Mike (Susan), Kevin (Pam), Janet Ramsden (Monique Wiley) and Sara Gumina. Dear grandfather of Jennifer Gumina and Garrett Ramsden, and great grandfather of Benjamin Ramsden. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Roland and John. Visitation Thursday from 2-8pm at the RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, 31551 Ford Rd., Garden City. Funeral Service Friday 11am at the funeral home. Mr Todoroff was retired from General Motors after 40 years of employment. His family suggests donation to the . Please share a memory of Raymond at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now