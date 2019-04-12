|
|
Raymond L. Todoroff
Garden City - Raymond L. Todoroff age 84, April 8, 2019, of Garden City. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Mike (Susan), Kevin (Pam), Janet Ramsden (Monique Wiley) and Sara Gumina. Dear grandfather of Jennifer Gumina and Garrett Ramsden, and great grandfather of Benjamin Ramsden. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Roland and John. Visitation Thursday from 2-8pm at the RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, 31551 Ford Rd., Garden City. Funeral Service Friday 11am at the funeral home. Mr Todoroff was retired from General Motors after 40 years of employment. His family suggests donation to the . Please share a memory of Raymond at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019