O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Novi - Raymond Leo Blaszkiewicz of Novi, age 82 passed away quietly in the comfort of his home with family on March 26,2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary (DeLaurentiis). Son of the late Leo and Wanda. Loving father of Raymond (Cuch), David (Kim McNight), Michael and Laura (McCloud). Grandfather of Brandon, Connor, Emma, Kate, Claire, Mia and Zowie. Brother of Camille Ellis (Phillip) and James Blaszkiewicz, brother-in-law of Joseph DeLaurentiis (Joyce). Uncle of Tina and nephew Ralph Ellis (Annette), Gianina (Matt) Meli, Lauren and Elise DeLaurentiis. Ray graduated from St. Casmir High School. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Ray was a Telecommunications Technician for Michigan Bell, Ameritech and AT&T. Ray was a licensed electrician, enjoyed home projects, fishing, bowling, carpentry, woodworking, crossword puzzles, cards and spending time with family and friends. Due to the State of Emergency/COVID-19 a memorial service will take place at a later date. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Capuchins Soup Kitchen, Angela Hospice or Seedlings Braille Books for Children.

Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneral home.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
