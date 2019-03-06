Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Cause Of Our Joy Catholic Church
8200 N. Wayne Road
Westland, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Cause Of Our Joy Catholic Church
8200 N. Wayne Road
Westland, MI
View Map
Resources
Raymond Murawski


1961 - 2019
Raymond Murawski Obituary
Raymond Murawski

Fowlerville - Murawski, Raymond Anthony, March 3, 2019 age 57 of Fowlerville. Beloved son of the late Edward and the late Helene. Loving brother of Edward (Suzan), Robert (the late Emmy), Diane Poliuto, Daniel (Ann), Peggy (Steve) White, Ann Marie Sanford, Jackie Fryer and William (Shelly), the late Dorothy Burke, the late Gary, and the late Kathryn Culverhouse. Dear brother in law of Marvin (Eliane) Culverhouse. Also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary 7 PM. In state Friday 9:30 AM until the 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary, Cause Of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 N. Wayne Road, Westland. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to S.T.E.P. or the Arc of NW. Wayne County would be appreciated. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019
