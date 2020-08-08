Raymond Radomski
Loving son of the late Mary (Berent) and the late Anthony Radomski.
Devoted husband, sharing 50 years with the late Lorraine (Kazanski).
Loving father of Ruth, Philip, and the late Gregory Martin.
Dear brother of Michael (Joanne) Radomski, the late Irene (late Arthur) Kalinowski, and the late Robert Radomski.
Beloved uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Loving companion of grand-dogs Roxie Rae and the late Reggie Rex.
He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran.
In lieu of flowers and if desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, Heart to Heart Hospice, or the charity of your choice
.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Rd. Rochester Hills, on Friday, August 21 at 10 AM. Visitation at the church will begin at 9:30 AM (with Covid 19 safety precautions).