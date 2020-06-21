Raymond S. Kline
Clinton - Raymond S. Kline, age 88, of Clinton Township, passed away June 18, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Doris Kline; Loving father of Marsha Kline, Sandra Ferguson, Stephen (ja'Del) Kline, Raymond Kline, Diana (Ron) Peace, and James (Michelle) Kline; Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; Dear brother of Edward Kline. Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris T. Kline, daughter, Patricia Carol Kline, and brothers, Bob Kline, Rich Kline and Frank Kline. Ray leaves behind a treasured legacy. He was a proud Army veteran, serving during the Korean War era. He loved bowling, camping, and collecting model cars. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-8 PM at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township, MI. An instate will follow on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9 AM, until time of funeral mass 9:30 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, MI. Interment to take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Paralyzed Veterans of America or Humane Society of Macomb. Memories and condolences to the family may be made at www.resurrecitonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.